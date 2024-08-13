Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ) Short Interest Down 70.0% in July

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Core Scientific Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CORZZ opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.07. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.