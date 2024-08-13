Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ) Short Interest Down 70.0% in July

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Core Scientific Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:CORZZ opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.07. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $12.23.
Core Scientific Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Core Scientific
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to Trade a Long Straddle When Expecting a Large Earnings Move
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is Qualcomm the Next AI-Powered Millionaire-Maker Stock?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Which Pet Stock Should Get Your Tail Wagging in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.