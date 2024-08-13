CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Sells $2,421,288.75 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) insider Maxim Shishin sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.85, for a total value of $2,421,288.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CorVel Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.23. 29,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,581. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.75. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $321.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.72 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 9.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CorVel by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CorVel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CorVel by 98.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

