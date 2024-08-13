Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Cap of $1.96 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.02 or 0.00008257 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $84.02 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00035106 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.