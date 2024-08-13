Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,157 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $7,659,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,117,234 shares of company stock worth $76,982,734 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.05. 15,463,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,197,818. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07. The company has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 113.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

