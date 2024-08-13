Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $350.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,329,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,796. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.14. The company has a market capitalization of $347.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

