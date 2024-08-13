Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 2.0% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.26. 4,316,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,478. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

