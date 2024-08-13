Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases New Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.91. 5,650,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,017,166. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.98.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,119. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

