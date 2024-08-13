Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 1.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Newmont by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,217,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,044,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

