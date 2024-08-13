Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of CCAP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. 55,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,746. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

