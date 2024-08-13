Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $142,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $142,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $434,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,653.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,016 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366,571.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,725,000 after purchasing an additional 404,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.68. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

