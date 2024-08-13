Critical Survey: Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) vs. Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Free Report) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications 77.44% 0.27% 0.16%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.28 -$520.82 million N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications $308.62 million 2.52 $8.04 million $4.33 3.29

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shenandoah Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 1 1 0 2.50

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.69%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Volatility & Risk

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments: Basic and Other Services; and Cellular Services. The company offers basic telephony, mobile, broadband, and other data services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and operates data centers. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name. This segment also leases dark fiber and provides Ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services to enterprise and wholesale customers under the Glo Fiber Enterprise and Glo Fiber Wholesale brand names; and provides voice data and DSL telephone services. The Tower segment owns macro cellular towers and leases colocation space to the wireless communications providers. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Edinburg, Virginia.

