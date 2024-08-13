CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,630 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,643 shares of company stock valued at $51,043,404. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.87. 644,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,403,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.41.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 21st. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.