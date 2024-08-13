CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.85. 3,930,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,765. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $398.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,643 shares of company stock valued at $51,043,404. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.