Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a growth of 315.4% from the July 15th total of 41,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Cyclo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 480,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Cyclo Therapeutics comprises 80.8% of Founders Fund V Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Founders Fund V Management LLC owned about 2.11% of Cyclo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

CYTH traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,741.89% and a negative net margin of 1,720.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclo Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

