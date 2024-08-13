D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 1,711 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $189.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.91. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

