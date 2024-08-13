D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys Shares of 472 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 472 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,959 shares of company stock worth $73,660,507. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.1 %

BLK stock opened at $838.01 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $885.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $811.59 and its 200 day moving average is $800.24.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

