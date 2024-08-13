D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $237,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.