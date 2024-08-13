D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. City Holding Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $490.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,249. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $500.45 and its 200 day moving average is $480.80. The stock has a market cap of $443.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

