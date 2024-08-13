D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.26. 2,790,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,795. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

About Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

