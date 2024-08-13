D-Wave Quantum’s (QBTS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital restated their buy rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QBTS. B. Riley began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.68.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of QBTS opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.98. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Emil Michael sold 25,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $34,661.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 937,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 270,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth about $251,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 85,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

