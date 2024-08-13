D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in July

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
D2L Price Performance
OTCMKTS DTLIF remained flat at C$8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.57. D2L has a 1-year low of C$4.96 and a 1-year high of C$9.45.
D2L Company Profile
