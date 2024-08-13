DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBH. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 505,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,170. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

