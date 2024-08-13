Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NYSE:DQ traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. 537,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,190. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,025,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 409,057 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 344,616 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,647,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,181,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

