Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.93.

Get Datadog alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Datadog Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 350.50, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $15,064,484.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,419,630.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,965 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 857,306 shares of company stock worth $101,950,263. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162,108 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Datadog by 9.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,620,000 after purchasing an additional 331,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $384,986,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.