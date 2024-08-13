DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Up 192.8% in July

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 192.8% from the July 15th total of 36,100 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DatChat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DATS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 26,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,619. DatChat has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

