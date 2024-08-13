Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $65.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLAY

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, CFO Darin Harper purchased 13,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.