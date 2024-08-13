Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Down 75.6% in July

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the July 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

DBCCF remained flat at $0.04 on Tuesday. 362,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,588. Decibel Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

