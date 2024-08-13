Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) Insider Peter Thomas Purchases 6,000,000 Shares

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Thomas purchased 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$1,788,000.00 ($1,176,315.79).

Decmil Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Decmil Group Company Profile

Decmil Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, engineering, construction, and maintenance works for infrastructure, resources, energy, and construction sectors primarily in Australia. It operates through two segments: Construction and Engineering, and Accommodation. The company undertakes various projects in the infrastructure sector, which include road and bridge civil engineering, and railway network and airport projects.

