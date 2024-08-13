Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) Insider Peter Thomas Purchases 6,000,000 Shares

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Thomas purchased 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$1,788,000.00 ($1,176,315.79).
Decmil Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Decmil Group Company Profile
