DeepOnion 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.50 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00071915 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00016484 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008235 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 494.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

