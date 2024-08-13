Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 323.8% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on DLAKY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DLAKY
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 1.4 %
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
