Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 323.8% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLAKY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 112,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,440. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

