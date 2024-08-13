DHT (NYSE:DHT) Announces Earnings Results

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,136. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.35. DHT has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

