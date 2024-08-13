DHT (NYSE:DHT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of DHT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,363. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.35. DHT has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

