Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Dicker Data Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Dicker Data alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dicker Data

In other news, insider Ian Welch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$9.05 ($5.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,250.00 ($29,769.74). In other news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$9.05 ($5.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,500.00 ($59,539.47). Also, insider Ian Welch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$9.05 ($5.95) per share, with a total value of A$45,250.00 ($29,769.74). Corporate insiders own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.