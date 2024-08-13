Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) is Kure Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kure Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 4.4% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kure Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 169,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 69,538 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000.

DFAE traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 500,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,011. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

