Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 795,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after buying an additional 55,653 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,852,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. 484,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,585. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

