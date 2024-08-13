Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIHP. Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,194,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,940,000 after buying an additional 278,512 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 184,491 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DIHP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. 368,488 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.