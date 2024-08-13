Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the July 15th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of Direct Digital

Direct Digital Trading Down 5.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRCT. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

DRCT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,758. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 7.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. Direct Digital has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $35.88.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

