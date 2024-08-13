Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) Short Interest Up 2,909.1% in July

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 2,909.1% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ METD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,012. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.88.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

