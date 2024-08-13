Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 428.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DHCNI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. 711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,165. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.3516 dividend. This is a boost from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

