Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of DIV stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.84. 227,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market cap of C$468.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.57. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.79.

DIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Diversified Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

