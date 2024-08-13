DLocal (DLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. On average, analysts expect DLocal to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DLocal Stock Performance
Shares of DLocal stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. DLocal has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.
