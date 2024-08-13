DLocal (DLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. On average, analysts expect DLocal to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. DLocal has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74.

DLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

