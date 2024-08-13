DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 25,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 258,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DNP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 794,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.20.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

