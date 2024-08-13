DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $13.08. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 8,816 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $88.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.87 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DDI shares. Wedbush increased their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 81.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $617.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

