DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DSL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,448. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

