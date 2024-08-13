DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.74

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

DS Smith Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66.

DS Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.