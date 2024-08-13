Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 263 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $536.78. The company had a trading volume of 84,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

