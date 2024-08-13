Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 437 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,431,000 after purchasing an additional 145,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,310,000 after purchasing an additional 125,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,461,000 after purchasing an additional 124,159 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,166. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $259.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

