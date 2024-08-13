Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 7,172 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY stock opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $82.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

