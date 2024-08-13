Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $225.59 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $236.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

