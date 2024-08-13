Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PKG traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $194.29. 7,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.86.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.